Arunachal: Sadasyata Abhiyan is very important for the party, says Chowna Mein

TEZU- Sadasyata Abhiyan is very important for the party, said Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. He was addressing part karykarta at a review meeting of Sadayasta Abhiyan of Lohit District held at Tezu on 6th October 2024.

Chowna Mein addressing the party karyakartas at Tezu said that Sadasyata Abhiyan is very important for the party, Party is taking very serious and every party karyakartas should take keen interest on it to enroll as primary membership of the party and motivate other to join the party, he said that need to stressed full attention on sadasyata abhiyan and he hope that Arunachal Pradesh will achieve their target fixed by the party on time.

He said that Chief Minister Pema Khandu is taking very serious on the matter and assigned all Ministers as district incharge for Sadasyata Abhiyan in the state and directed initiate membership drive in all districts. He urged party karyakartas to fulfill the target fixed by the party. He appreciated Sadasyata Abhiyan team for their effort and said that party karyakartas need motivation to speedup the mission.

Junty Singpho Vice-President cum Co-Convener Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 while addressing the party karyakartas highlighted in details on the latest status report of Membership Drive 2024 in the state.

She said that total 2,25,021 primary membership has been enroll online in the state and total 45% have been achieved in the 1st phase of membership drive in the state as on 3th October 2024.

The top 5 Assembly Constituency with highest percentage of membership drive are Daporijo 116.30% (1,22,12), Dumporijo 109.05% (8179), Roing 101.37% (7603) , Aalo West 99.20% (8928) and Dambuk 91.72% (7338).

She also disclosed that five bottom line Assembly Constituencies with lowest number of enrollment are Bordumsa-Diyun 11.96% (1196), Liromoba 12.70% (1016), Bameng 13.16% (1053), Nyapin 13.21% (1255), Koloriang 14.03% (1193).

She said that primary membership drive will closed on 15th October 2024 and Active membership drive will start.She said that party has given a fixed target to each and every members including elected leaders from Chief Minister to GPM and state President to BLC leaders to enroll at least 50 primary membership before 15th October 2024.

She urged all party karyakartas to connect with the booth level and allowing everyone to participate so as to make this membership campaign a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Mohesh Chai MLA expressed thanks DCM and team for their encouragement. He highlighted in detail and said that the ongoing membership drive in Tezu is going very smoothly. He assured to do their best to enroll to achieve the target fixed by the party on time.

The review meeting was also attended by Mutchu Mithi MLA Roing, Zingnu Namchoom MLA Namsai, Nalong Mize State General Secretary, District President, Members of District Sadasyata Avhiyan, District office bearer, mandal President, Panchayat leaders and party karyakartas.