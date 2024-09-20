Arunachal: Swachhata Marathon, Plogging observed in Lemmi

LEMMI– In an inspiring demonstration of fitness and environmental activism towards a Clean Pakke Kessang, DUDA, Lemmi organized a ‘ 9km Swachhata Marathon & Swachhata Plogging ’ under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 Campaign’, drawing participants from all walks of life. The event was flagged off by ZPM Pakke Kessang, Sunil Nabam and SP Pakke Kessang, Tasi Darang.

The scenic location of Khodaso Viewpoint popularly known as Pakke Kessang Viewpoint, which is known for its natural beauty and also for its litter problems was chosen as the initial point for the 9km Marathon.

The Marathon path took through NH-13 that connects Pakke Kessang, East kameng, West Kameng and Tawang to Papum Pare. The route also cuts through villages of Khodaso, Zeraso and Taoso under Pakke Kessang Circle.

The Swachhata Plogging participants were provided with gloves and garbage bags at the start of the event and throughout the marathon, participants collected significant amounts of litter- ranging from plastic bottles, chips wrappers, diapers, papers and other plastic wastes mostly discarded by passengers plying along NH-13. At the end of plogging the wastes in the DUDA waste truck was overflowing.

Also Read- Ratu Techi reviews progress of establishment of Model Rural Health Research Unit

In the course of Plogging, the officer participants took the opportunity to educate the villagers inhabited along the National Highway on reducing plastic use and keeping its surroundings neat and clean.

Tao Tadap, Ex-en UD & Housing in its message appealed the public and commuters along NH-13 to join hands in preserving the natural beauty and cleanliness of Pakke Kessang by disposing off our trashes not on roads but, responsibly.

Also Read- IMC conducts cleanliness and plantation drive

Most of the HoDs took part in the event. The Marathon Plogging was first of its kind in the history of Pakke Kessang. Prizes were adjudged to the winners of marathon in both men and women category.

Hence, the 9km Swachhata Plogging was a success not just in terms of participation but also in its broader message on how our small yet consistent actions can lead to significant environmental impact.