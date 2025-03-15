Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution of Kiwi fruit saplings held at Vibrant Villages

CHAGLAGAM ( ANJAW dist )- ICAR- KVK Anjaw, successfully organized a “Training cum input distribution of Kiwi fruit sapling” at Chaglagam and Metengliang circle under vibrant village.

All together 50 farmers, rural youths, public leaders and self- help groups from several villages participated in the programme.

A total of 2500 kiwi fruit saplings were given to vibrant village farmers. 50 kiwi fruit saplings were given to a total of 50 farmers.

The objective of the programme is livelihood improvement of farmers by scientific cultivation of Kiwi fruits.

As Anjaw districts climatic conditions suits for kiwi fruit plantation. All participants from different villages where prior informed to prepare land for plantation of kiwi sapling.

The instruction for plot development were given by Mr. Satveer Yadav, SMS (Horticulture).

Addressing the participants, Mr. Satveer Yadav delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of Kiwi fruits.

He emphasized the potential of Kiwi fruits as a high-value crop and said that since Chaglagam circle is one of the hotspot location for cultivation of Kiwi fruit crops, “It is high time to create awareness among the farmers and rural youths for cultivation of such crops for enhancing income.”

Dr. S. Peter Singh, SMS (Social Science) delivered a talk on importance of scientific kiwi plantation and importance of natural farming and nursery management of Kiwi fruits.