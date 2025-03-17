Arunachal: Meeting Held to Boost Tourism in Lungla and Zemithang

TAWANG: A meeting aimed at promoting tourism in Lungla and Zemithang was held this morning at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang. The session brought together key officials, tourism stakeholders, and local representatives to discuss strategies for enhancing the region’s tourism potential.

The meeting was attended by Chairman DoKAA Jambey Wangdi, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu, Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kanki Darang, Addl. DC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, EAC Zemithang Deewan Mara, CO Duitongkhar Tsetan Droima, DTO (Tourism) Tsering Deki, along with tour operators, taxi associations, and hoteliers from Tawang.

Chairing the session, DC Kanki Darang highlighted the vast tourism potential of Zemithang and Lungla, emphasizing the need to promote their natural beauty, diverse flora and fauna, and ancient monuments. He stressed that boosting tourism in these areas would generate employment opportunities for local youth and drive economic growth.

Also Read- C3 Hails Landmark Introduction of Mass Comm in Govt Colleges

EAC Zemithang, Deewan Mara presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation showcasing major tourist attractions in Zemithang and Lungla. He also premiered a promotional video featuring the first-ever laser show on Gorsam Stupa, which depicts Zemithang’s rich history and will be unveiled during the upcoming Gorsam Kora Festival (March 26-29).

Additionally, he proposed a Freedom Trail foot march from Kenzamani to Tawang and invited stakeholders to contribute ideas for further improvements in tourism promotion.

Also Read- Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu expressed gratitude to the DC for his initiative, sharing details of proposed tourism projects in Lungla and urging collective efforts to establish Zemithang and Lungla as prominent tourist hubs.

Chairman DoKAA, Jambey Wangdi, applauded the initiative, emphasizing the need to preserve local traditions, folk culture, and indigenous names while promoting tourism.

Also Read- Career Guidance Programme Held at SCCZ

Addl. DC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, DTO Tsering Deki, and representatives from taxi operators’ associations, homestay owners, and tour operators shared valuable insights and recommendations to attract more visitors to the region.

The meeting concluded with a unified resolution to develop Zemithang and Lungla into key tourist destinations while ensuring sustainable development and cultural preservation.