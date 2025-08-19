Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri Photography Club (LSPC) in collaboration with Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) marked World Photography Day with a Heritage Photo Walk themed “Heritage Walk” today at Ziro.

The event, which started from Hong Dree Ground, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, amateur shutterbugs, and professional photographers.

The walk route covered Heritage Taker Lapang (Hibu) and the picturesque bamboo grove at Hong Village, offering participants an opportunity to capture the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and scenic beauty of the Ziro Valley through their lenses.

Adding cultural charm to the event, Miss Apatani CCDFC Kago Pyanki and 8th Miss Apatani Michi Sumpi—who is also representing Lower Subansiri district in the upcoming Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2025—joined as models. Their presence provided photographers a unique chance to highlight traditional Apatani attire and aesthetics through portrait photography.

Participants came well-prepared with cameras, lenses, and a passion for storytelling. The guided heritage walk not only offered opportunities for creative learning and interaction but also served as a platform to promote awareness of Ziro’s cultural significance.

Speaking at the occasion, President of LSPC, Hage Duyu, expressed delight at the overwhelming response:

“Photography is not just an art, but also a tool for preserving and promoting our heritage. I encourage everyone to continue documenting Ziro’s beauty and culture for future generations,” he said.

Alongside students and faculty of SCCZ and members of LSPC, the event also saw participation from ‘Itanagar 0 KM’ fame filmmaker Tai Gungte and DIPRO in-charge Ziro Tai Arun as special guests, further encouraging the participants.

The Heritage Photo Walk successfully combined creativity, culture, and community spirit, leaving participants inspired to continue capturing the unique essence of Ziro Valley.