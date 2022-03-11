Arunachal Pradesh Exhibits Business Potential at ‘World Expo 2020’ in Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh is participating in World Expo 2020 among 192 countries in Dubai (UAE) organized by Ministry of Donor & Ministry of Commerce, GOI. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) is coordinating for North Eastern Region.

A delegate from Govt of Arunachal Pradesh consist of Secretary(Industries and Trade & Commerce) Hage Tari, Director (Industries) Taru Talo from Department, Chairman A.P Khadi & Village Industries Board Dominic Tadar, Chairman of A.P Industrial and Financial Development Corporation Ltd and leading tour operator Oken Tayeng are representing to Aruanchal delegation.

The biggest ever expo of world is being organized at Duabi to reconnect the business world after Pandemic COVID. Sustainability, Mobility, Energy, Future technology etc are some of the main moto of World Expo 2020. Some of the biggest companies from around the globe are participating in the Expo.

North Easter Region had showcased the opportunities of expo by presenting their respective State multicultural beauties of North Eastern State before some the biggest investors & NRI. Secretary (Industries and Trade Commerce) has stated that big investors and companies are interested to invest in NER in the following sectors viz. aviation, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, textile, energy etc.

Among eight NER State delegation which includes, Minister for Industries & Commerce from Assam, Economic Adviser NEC Ms Sherry Laltangzo , Adviser from Nagaland and team of senior Officials from NER States had participated in World Expo 2020 The Consulate diplomats from Dubai (UAE) K Kalimuthu Consul (Economic, Trade & Trade Commerce), Consulate General of India, Dubai, Ms Tadu Mamum Consul, Consulate General of India, Dubai have actively coordinated for successful participation in World Expo 2020 or NER delegation.

By participating such mega event in the world level gives an opportunity for NER States to connect world business for a in various sectors. Further the export potential opportunities can open for NER region not only in UAE but also in all over the world. Dubai itself is having 200 counties doing business and therefore connecting with world is click away of mouse. Participating in World Expo has given an immense opportunities to connect business in UAE in various field.