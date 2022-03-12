Watch Video: The perfect example of Atma Nirbharta by Denhang Bosai

ADVERTISEMENT

ATMA NIRBHARTA ( By Denhang Bosai , Dy Director, IPR, Arunachal Pradesh )

Guys, I fervently and passionately appeal the youths of our beautiful state, especially the unemployed educated youths to stop complaining about everything instead they should engage themselves in gainful Agri-Horti and allied activities to create resources to sustain their livelihood.

The GOI under visionary PM Modi has conceptualized the mantra ‘Atma Nirbharta’ through which our youths can live a dignified self-reliant life without depending on government jobs. As a matter of fact, jobs are difficult to get today thanks to ever increasing numbers of educated youths and less numbers of job vacancies.

There is absolutely no dearth of land in our state but what is lacking is the willingless to toil and moil. Sadly, most youths go for easy money by making rounds in the offices in search of contract work. They should realize that farming is a permanent venture that will sustain them permanently. Contract works are temporary. There is no guarantee for profit or success.

I am a government servant but during my leave periods I engage in farming activities and plant all kinds of saplings, especially fruit trees to ensure that my future is secure. Besides, farming gives me a sense of happiness and contentment. Let us be self-reliant. Let us be Atma Nibhar. We can fo it. It is doable..🙏🏼