ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ozakho Village Donates 100 locally made dustbins

March 12, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Ozakho Village Donates 100 locally made dustbins
ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING–  Ozakho village of Chubam Circle Donated and installed 100 locally made dustbins in entire Longding township areas and government office premises.

Longding DC Bani Lego while inaugurating the dustbin installation program appreciated the effort of Ozakho village towards keeping the district clean. He said such positive initiatives should encourage others to come forward for keeping the District clean and hygienic.

On enquiring The GPC of Ozakho Wangjem Wangsu told that the dustbins are locally made of Bamboos  by the villagers under the theme of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He told that the dustbins are detachable; once the waste is accumulated the waste can be disposed off and the dustbins can be reinstalled and reuse again.

Related Articles
Tags
March 12, 2022
0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Arunachal: International Women's Day celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated at Tawang

March 8, 2022
Arunachal: Lieutenant Pura Kozeen calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Lieutenant Pura Kozeen calls on the Governor

March 7, 2022
Arunachal: Governor calls for organ donation

Arunachal: Governor calls for organ donation

March 7, 2022
Arunachal: Fire guts Traditional Monpa house in Tawang

Arunachal: Fire guts Traditional Monpa house in Tawang

March 7, 2022
Arunachal: PM SVANidhi Camp held in Raga

Arunachal: PM SVANidhi Camp held in Raga

March 7, 2022
Arunachal, Handloom Expo, Tawang

Arunachal: Handloom Expo held at Tawang

March 7, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu visits the Anglo-Abor War Memorial at Dambuk

Arunachal: Pema Khandu visits the Anglo-Abor War Memorial at Dambuk

March 5, 2022
Arunachal: International Tribal Film Festival begins at Dirang

Arunachal: International Tribal Film Festival begins at Dirang

March 5, 2022
Arunachal: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball tournament started at Palin

Arunachal: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball tournament started at Palin

March 5, 2022
Arunachal: 18th Ziro Bird Walk held at rink road in Ziro

Arunachal: 18th Ziro Bird Walk held at rink road in Ziro

March 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button