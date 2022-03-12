Arunachal: Ozakho Village Donates 100 locally made dustbins

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING– Ozakho village of Chubam Circle Donated and installed 100 locally made dustbins in entire Longding township areas and government office premises.

Longding DC Bani Lego while inaugurating the dustbin installation program appreciated the effort of Ozakho village towards keeping the district clean. He said such positive initiatives should encourage others to come forward for keeping the District clean and hygienic.

On enquiring The GPC of Ozakho Wangjem Wangsu told that the dustbins are locally made of Bamboos by the villagers under the theme of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He told that the dustbins are detachable; once the waste is accumulated the waste can be disposed off and the dustbins can be reinstalled and reuse again.