Arunachal

Arunachal: Deputy Chief Minister calls on the Governor

The Governor reposed his confidence that the budget 2022-23 would lay a strong foundation for Atma Nirbhar Arunachal Pradesh.

March 23, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein calls on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mshra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 23rd March 2022. They discussed about recently concluded State budget session and developmental projects in the State.

The Governor commended the Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio for the successful presentation of the budget 2022-23. He said that the budget document reflects that the State Government is sensitive to the needs and aspirations of our citizens and remains committed for inclusive all-round development of the State and also endeavours to reach the benefit of the developments to the last citizen of the State.

The Governor appreciated the Deputy Chief Minister and Hon’ble Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Shri Passang Dorjee Sona for reaching out to the troops in the border areas and celebrating the local festivals with them.  He said that such gestures of senior dignitaries of the State Government will definitely boost the morale of the troops in carrying out their duties.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his recent tour to Shi Yomi. He also apprised the Governor about developmental projects taken up to promote entrepreneurship, harnessing of natural resources and to improve road communication.

