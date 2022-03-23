Telangana: 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire

ADVERTISEMENT

HYDERABAD- At least 11 migrant workers were charred to death after a fire broke out at an iron and plastic scrap warehouse at Bhoiguda in Telangana’s capital town Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said. The bodies recovered so far are believed to be of migrant labourers from Bihar.

A police officer said the fire broke out around 4 am when around 13 workers were asleep on the upper floor of the warehouse in the densely populated residential colony near the Secunderabad railway station.

“Preliminary investigation suggested the fire might have erupted due to a short circuit. Further investigation is on,” he said.

Expressing condolences over the incident, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each to the families of the workers who were killed in the fire. He also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for the repatriation of their bodies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is “pained by the loss of lives” in the fire tragedy and announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each to the family members of the workers.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

As many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control around 7 am. “We have recovered 11 bodies so far and all of them are totally burnt and in unidentifiable condition. One more worker managed to escape with burn injuries and he has been rushed to the Gandhi Hospital, where his condition is critical,” the police officer said.

State minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, who visited the scene, promised all possible help to the families of those killed.