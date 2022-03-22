Arunachal: PHE & WS Division, Longding celebrated “World Water Day”

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- PHE & WS Division, Longding celebrated “World Water Day” with a theme: “Groundwater Making the invisible visible” celebrating the importance of water and raises awareness on the global water crisis and its conservation.

The program was graced by MLA cum advisor to Disaster Management, Govt. of A.P. Tanpho Wangnaw, at circuit house Longding where Chiefs, PRIs, CBOs, NGOs, Student’s Union and public attended.

Er. Tage Nipa, Executive Engineer, PHE & WS Division Longding welcomed the Chief Guest and all the members present there and spoke on JJM and Catchment area protection. He urged public contribution and making it Jan andolan in making the Jal Jeevan Mission (Har Ghar Nal Se Jal) successful.

District consultant, Chonai Wangpan showed power point presentation on Rejuvenation of ground water and video on theme: “Groundwater making the invisible visible”. He appealed all the stakeholders to adopt watershed area for rejuvenation.

Later RFO, Forest department highlighted on importance of forest and Wancho cultural society, President also Implementing Support Agency appealed public on plantation and systematic resettlement of habitation at downhill area.

After the speech Chief Guest, MLA, 59th Longding-Pumao constituency, launched Jal Jeevan Mission theme song Longding produced by PHE & WS Division, Longding issued in public interest aiming to motivate the public to contribute in making the mission successful in stipulated time followed by prize distribution of Essay Competition on topic: Water is life”.

In the end MLA in his speech appealed all the PRIs and stakeholders to plant one jackfruit and Banana plant at every household, thus adding to economic upliftment of the individual resulting in gradual stopping of Jhum cultivation.

He also urged all the people to cooperate with the department in plantation and protecting catchment areas in the District. He emphasized on need for plantation abhiyan to safeguard the future generation.

In the interaction session Miss Changam Wangsa, Architect Engineering graduatehighlighted that due to increased human settlement and concreting of roads and outdoor pavement the rainwater is unable to percolate in the ground.

Tokhow Wangham, Chief of Niaunu village, suggested to construct Rain water Harvesting system at every churches in the villages. She suggested people to leave the gaps between the block while constructing the pavement allowing the water to percolate in the ground thus helping in groundwater recharge.

Advocate Wangtan Wangsu while appreciating the PHE Department and urged Forest department for strict action on biodiversity conservation.

At the end Phopha Wangsa, District consultant, thanked all the participants and appealed to share the knowledge imparting awareness among the mass.