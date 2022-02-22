ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ENGG Cadre surrenderes in Longding

The surrender of the cadre will further motivate other cadres of the region to rejoin the mainstream.

February 22, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: ENGG Cadre surrenderes in Longding
ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING-  Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Police induced surrender of an active cadre of ENNG  in Longding,  Arunachal Pradesh on 21st February  2022. The surrender of the cadre will further motivate other cadres of the region to rejoin the mainstream.

The cadre  revealed that they led a difficult life while being underground and made an appeal to their comrades to shun violence.

Inducing surrender of the active cadre epitomises the humane face of the Assam Rifles, while working to maintain peace in the region.

Related Articles
Tags
February 22, 2022
0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu graces Oriah Festival at Longding

Arunachal: Pema Khandu graces Oriah Festival at Longding

February 16, 2022
Arunachal: DKGCT signed a tripartite MoU with University of Delhi & Hindu College under V2 Scheme

Arunachal: DKGCT signed a tripartite MoU with University of Delhi & Hindu College under V2 Scheme

February 16, 2022
Safe the nature and maintain ecological balance- Chowna Mein

Safe the nature and maintain ecological balance- Chowna Mein

February 15, 2022
Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

February 14, 2022
Arunachal: MMJRMC conducts social service at Mikong WRC field in Pasighat

Arunachal: MMJRMC conducts social service at Mikong WRC field in Pasighat

February 13, 2022
Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery

Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: Militants Release 2 Kidnapped Workers After 12 Days

Arunachal: Militants Release 2 Kidnapped Workers After 12 Days

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Deomali

Arunachal: Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Deomali

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: 82nd birth anniversary of Late Tasaso Yun celebrated at Tezu

Arunachal: 82nd birth anniversary of Late Tasaso Yun celebrated at Tezu

February 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button