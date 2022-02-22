Arunachal: ENGG Cadre surrenderes in Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Police induced surrender of an active cadre of ENNG in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh on 21st February 2022. The surrender of the cadre will further motivate other cadres of the region to rejoin the mainstream.

The cadre revealed that they led a difficult life while being underground and made an appeal to their comrades to shun violence.

Inducing surrender of the active cadre epitomises the humane face of the Assam Rifles, while working to maintain peace in the region.