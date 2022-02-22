Arunachal: DLMC meetings should be meaningful and fruitful- DC Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The third quarter District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) to review the achievements and progress of developmental activities in the district was held in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo Chaired the meeting which was attended by ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, ADCs of Lungla and Jang, DPO Tawang all the BDOs and officers from works departments.

Addressing the officers present, DC Tawang said that DLMC meetings should be meaningful and fruitful, we have to put our efforts to achieve the target given by government and timely complete the projects maintaining quality of work.

All the developmental projects are being strictly monitored by State Government and Niti Ayog Government of India, he alerted the concern executing agencies and officers that state govt and Niti Ayog members may visit the project sites anytime in days to come.

He further informed that DC is the Chairman of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes and State flagship programmes, accordingly Addl. DCs at Sub division level and EACs and COs at circle and block level, and asked all the executing agencies and officers to work in close coordination with Administrative officers at all the levels, since all the concerned administrative officers shall be accountable for reporting and monitoring for all the flagship programmes as per directions from government.

Tawang is comparatively clean but there is scope for making it better and more beautiful, we have to preserve its natural beauty and sanctity and hand it over to next generation like we inherited it from our elders, he declared “plastic free Mon Tawang” campaign to keep the mountains of Tawang clean and green.

Tawang is the only hill station which has no dearth of source for drinking water due to abundant natural lakes, and it is our responsibility to preserve these natural lakes and keep those clean unpolluted. He further informed all the concerned departments to utilise their IEC fund with prior approval and consultation from DC.

Earlier ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu asked all the developmental work executing agencies to timely complete the works maintaining good quality of work and submit the utilisation certificates to Government. He assured support from PRI members and villagers in executing the developmental activities.

Choiki Dondup EAC cum DPO Tawang in his welcome address conveyed gratitude to all the officers for their presence in the meeting. The departments later presented their achievements through power point presentations.