Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar reaches at Khardung in Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The District Administration, Tawang today conducted its 9th and last Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp for the year 2021-22 at Residential school, Khardung under Kyidphel circle. The camp was inaugurated by Kesang Ngurup Damo Deputy Commissioner, Tawang.

Addl. DC headquarters Lobsang Tsering, EAC kyidphel Smti Tsering Chedon, EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup, Senior Public Leader of Kyidphel Tenzin Monpa other senior officers and Gaon Burahs of the area were also present on the occasion.

Also Read- Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar reaches Khet Village under Jung sub division

The villagers of kyidphel area accorded warm reception and felicitation to KN Damo on his first visit to the kyidphel area after assuming the office as DC Tawang. Later while interacting with the villagers DC Tawang conveyed his gratitude to the villagers for warm reception and felicitation and assured his sincere and dedicated

service for the district in days to come. He appealed all the villagers and PRI Leaders to come forward and work in close and good coordination with administration for the better development. He stressed on importance and true meaning of Education, promotion and preservation of local dialect, skill development, preservation of rich tradition and culture.

Also Read- Sarkar Aapke dwar held at Dutongkhar in Tawang

Earlier EAC Kyidphel Smti Tsering Chedon in her welcome address expressed her gratitude to District administration for conducting the camp in Kyidphel circle, this could be materialised after long wait since in earlier two occasions the proposed Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp in Kyidphel circle were differed due to rise in Covid cases in the district she added.

The representatives of Gaon Burahs Lobsang GB of Tengthen village in his speech apprised DC Tawang about the grievances being faced by villagers, while Tenzin Monpa also updated DC about the grievances and ongoing developmental activities in kyidphel area.

Also Read- Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Jang

DC Tawang alongwith other officers later handed over generator, CCTV Set, water filters, games sports equipments to residential School Khardung, Games sports equipments etc to other primary Schools in the circle.