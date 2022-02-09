Arunachal: Horti-based Farming System Training Underway

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT- A three days farmers’ training programme on “Economics of Horti-based Farming System for Sustainable Development” is started in the Department of Social Science, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

A total thirty farmers from Kebang, Riga, Sitang and other villages of Siang Districts of Arunachal Pradesh are actively participating in training, demonstration and field visit programme.

In the inaugural session, Prof. B. N. Hazarika, Dean of this college has expressed that Horti-based Farming System (HFS) practices is now a day’s gaining importance among the marginal and small farmers to get the higher net returns in utilizing the limited resources and also emphasized on combining of agri-horti based farm enterprises like field crops, fruits, vegetables, mushroom, medicinal and aromatic plants, etc for realizing profitability and sustainable agriculture development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Course Director Dr. Lakshmi Dhar Hatai, Associate Professor has enlightened that Horti-based farming system is one of the alternative means for the stability of farm income and improvement of nutrition for the small and marginal farmers.

It is also highlighted that with minimizing the cost of cultivation, optimum utilization of existing resources and maintaining the ecological, social and economic balance for enhancing the livelihood of farmers, during this first day of training programme.

Course Coordinators Dr. T. M. Chanu and Dr. Ch. Victoria Devi have also delivered their lectures on Entrepreneurial Development in Horti-based Enterprise and its importance in NE region.