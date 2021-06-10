Arunachal: College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat observes community empowerment programme

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur under the theme of ‘Agriculturally Vibrant and Self Reliant’ (AVSR) NEH Region initiated a “Community Empowerment Programme” through distribution of technology products through all of its 13 constituent Colleges and 6 Krishi Vigyan Kendras across NER with the objective to support the farmers in NER amid COVID-19 distress. As a part of this programme, a voluntary contribution of one day salary of staff members of College (CHF, CoA, K VK, MTT C & VTC ) were taken to serve the purpose.

The programme was conducted in both offline and online mode, coordinated centrally from Central Agricultural University, Imphal. The programme was graced by Chief Minister of Manipur, Biren Singh and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu. In his speech, Khandu expressed his view on COVID-19 situation and praised the importance of such initiatives and programmes in support of empowering farmers’ communities. He also mentioned the need for technology driven agriculture in the state as well as in NE states.

The College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh had linked more than 100 farmers through online and 11 representative farmers from six adopted villages of East Siang District through offline mode. Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat distributed the planting materials (fruits saplings, vegetable seeds, medicinal plants, etc), vermicompost, biocontrol agents, mushroom spawn and tools like ridger, sanitizer, masks and gloves in gracious presence of Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong (online). The whole programme was centrally conducted under the able leadership of Dr Anupam Mishra, Vice–Chancellor, Central Agricultural University Imphal, Manipur. It was his initiative to support the farming community during such an unprecedented period.

In concluding remarks of the programme Prof. B.N.Hazarika highlighted the sincere and collaborative efforts of organizing secretary Dr. Shivani Dobhal and the entire CHF fraternity for their sincere and noble support. He expressed that such a programme would be a key initiative for building and supporting farming communities, strong enough to sustain and reciprocate the support for our livelihood.