CBI Files Case Against Arunachal’s Former CM Nabam Tuki For “Corruption”

ITANAGAR- Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki is in trouble with the CBI as it registered a fresh case against him in connection with charges of nepotism and corruption related to a contract for the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) school boundary wall.

The CBI, after doing a preliminary enquiry, has alleged that officials of the Public Works Department, Arunachal Pradesh awarded the tender to firms controlled by family members of Nabam Tuki, the then minister of PWD in the state, at his behest without inviting tenders, which caused wrongful loss to the state government and corresponding “wrongful” gain to the minister and relatives.

The work to Arunachal Pradesh PWD was awarded by the then Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya suo motu in 2005 despite the fact it “did not have required establishment and wherewithal” in Salt Lake area where construction was to take place.

Mr Tuki was the chief minister of the state from 2011-2016.