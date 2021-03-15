Arunachal:  Seed distribution and awareness programme on improved cultivation practices of Buckwheat under foot hill

PASIGHAT- A Seed distribution cum awareness programme on improved cultivation practices of Buck wheat was organized by Department of Natural Resource Management, College of Horticulture and forestry, Pasighat under the AICRN-potential Crop, Tribal Sub Plan.

The programme was presided by the Chief Guest Prof. B. N. Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat and Dr. Hanuman Lal Raiger, Network Coordinator, AICRN-Potential Crop, ICAR-NBPGR, New Delhi was the esteemed Guest of Honor.

A total Number of 30 farmers of Jampani, Nhopok and Taki Lalung village of East Siang District have actively participate in this programme.

Prof. B. N. Hazarika emphasized on the potential of this underutilized minor cereal crop in North Eastern region.

Seed material was distributed among farmers in presence of Prof. B. N. Hazarika, and Dr. Hanuman Lal Raiger.

Dr. Hanuman Lal highlighted various medicinal and nutritional benefit of the crop and assured his support to farmers on behalf of AICRN-PC.

Dr. P. Debnath, Co-chairman of this programme presented research achievement of the centre and future course of work to be carried out.

Dr Premaradhya N. addressed the farmers on improved cultivation practices of the crop.

Dr. Rajib Das organizing secretary of the programme and other organizing committee members, Ms. Tasso Yatung, Dr. Veleuru Bhargav, Dr. P. K. Nimbolkar, Dr. Premarahya N and Dr. S. K Pattanaik also gave their valuable inputs. Farmers have appreciated the whole programme and showed their keen interest in taking up the cultivation of Buck wheat.