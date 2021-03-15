World No Smoking Day: Worshopon Mediation held at AUS, Namsai

NAMSAI- A one day workshop on meditation was conducted at Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai on Wednesday last by the Heartfulness Institute, HQ Hyderabad, for students, faculties and management executives of the university on the occasion of “World No Smoking Day” to create awareness on “Heartfulness Meditation” and its benefits.

The attendees were given a short experience of Heartfulness relaxation and meditation aided by transmission which helps in de-stressing oneself, better sleep patterns, regulation of emotion, detoxing-fear and anxiety thereby arriving at a peaceful state of mind. The effects and benefits of meditation were explained to all in a scientific way, informed sources from Heartfulness Institute.

The attendees expressed to have experienced peace of mind and calmness within themselves after the relaxation and meditation session. The session was conducted by Heartfulness team based at Tinsukia, Assam and was coordinated by Raja Taki, Heartfulness trainer from Pangin under Siang District and Ravi Kumar Rajan, Assistant professor, Dept. of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai.

“Heartfulness is a set of self-development practices that creates and supports inner calm and stillness in a fast-paced world. The Heartfulness practices are easily adaptable and are available to people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs and economic status. You can experience it in person with a trainer or by using our app -‘Heartsapp’. The Heartfulness practices remain ‘price-less’, so no fee is charged”, said Raja Taki.