Arunachal: Khelo India events begins in Tawang

TAWANG- Sports for peace and development vertical to khelo India events for Tawang District began this morning at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude stadium. 12 teams from various Govt Schools and KGBVs are participating in the events.

In his inaugural speech Tenzin Jambey, EAC cum I/C Dist. Sports Officer, Tawang informed the participants about the aims and objectives behind organizing the first time sports for peace and development events which is vertical to Khelo India Sports competitions organized in previous years.

Future of our society and nation depends on up coming youngsters, it is our responsibility to make our nation strong, and everyone should contribute for it he added.

He further said that the sports events under sports for peace and development is meant for children under 17 years of age, through organizing such games and sports events we can keep our young minds busy in physical activity besides normal school academic schedules.

The track events under sports for peace and development began with 100 metre race for girls while other activities like football and volley ball will be conducted at Tawang Public school Ground from tomorrow.