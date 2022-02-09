Arunachal: Two Day Virtual National Training Programme on Enhancement of Quality of Life in Youth: Anger Management

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- ‘Two Day Virtual National Training Programme on Enhancement of Quality of Life in Youth: Anger Management’ organized by the Department of Psychology, Rajiv Gandhi University in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (Govt. of India), Tamil Nadu, concluded today.

The programme was inaugurated with an ‘address’ by Dr. Dharmeshwari Lourembam, Head i/c, Dept of Psychology, RGU.

Dr. Kakali Goswami, Assistant Professor, Dept of Psychology (RGU) gave a brief on the proceedings of the two-day programme.

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU conveyed his best regards in absentia.

In his address, Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice-Chancellor, RGU, spoke on the importance of the topic. He also highlighted the significance of anger management not only for the youth but also being an essential life-skill for all throughout life.

Prof. Sibnath Deb, Director, RGNIYD, expressed his best wishes for the programme and conveyed the importance of such training programme for the youth.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Honourable Vice-Chancellor, RGU congratulated the dept for organizing such a pertinent programme, which he said is the need of the hour. He also advocated that the content of the programme should be available as some form of manual and documents for easier access amongst the student community.

Dr. Sandeep Panchal, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Psychology (RGU) also spoke.

The first technical session on Day one kick-started with Ms. Miranda Yendrembam, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Share & Care, Imphal deliberated on the topic ‘Self-Awareness and Quality of Life’. She emphasized on how having self-awareness gives us more self-confidence, as a result of which we understand things from multiple perspectives aiding in communicating with clarity and intention. She also engaged in a practical exercise with the students giving insight into the link between self and societal perception and its alignment with self-awareness.

Ms. Paveine Paulina Y., Licensed Clinical Psychologist, DMHP, Senapati, Govt. of Manipur spoke on the topic ‘Coping with Stress & Anger’ underscoring the psychological component involved. She addressed the participants to not eliminate stress and anger, rather acknowledge and control it by understanding the factors that affect both, applying coping strategies for better management. She also exhibited a life-demonstration of deep breathing exercise and its direct effect on soothing our nerves by bringing us to a relaxed state of mind.

The afternoon session commenced with 2 technical sessions ‘Understanding the Psychological Consequences of Anger’ and ‘Enhancing Quality of Life’, both handled by Dr. Tushar Singh, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Psychology, Banaras Hindu University. He stressed on the interconnected relationship between well-being and mental health with notable relevance of resilience and optimism. He also focused on mental health and mental illness determined by meanings given to experiences & feelings in a context of people’s culture. He ended the session by sharing numerous practical exercises which key to regulating anger.

On the second day, Ms. Paveine Paulina Y. chaired the first technical session on the topic ‘Effective Communication: A resource for Anger Management’. The evaluation of being present for someone and being comfortable with the silence during communication was discussed with various live video displays.

The next session was presented by Ms. Miranda Yendrembam on the topic ‘Strategies for Positive Interpersonal Relationship’. She spoke on the qualities of empathy and trust for building a healthy relationship.

The last technical sessions were handled by Dr. Dharmeshwari Lourembam on ‘Knowing National Youth Policy 2014 & Sustainable Development Goals’ and ‘Interpersonal Well-being for Holistic Development’. The relevance of being a responsible citizen, being empathetic and maintaining a connect with the people and mechanisms of the nation and the direct implications of sustaining a good social relationship to maintain a healthy overall well-being respectively were also discussed.

The day successfully wrapped up with the valedictory programme with experience sharing of the participants who gave immense positive feedbacks with a learning take on understanding the skills of change for enhancing the quality of life within one’s own reach.

At the very outset, Dr. Kottu Sekhar, Coordinator, NER Centre, RGNIYD congratulated the dept followed by a brief highlight on the debilitating effects of dysregulated anger. He also commented on how the systemic factors if consistently occurring over a period of time, can deteriorate the component of quality of life in which training programmes like this, prove immensely beneficial.

Prof. Vasanthi Rajendran, Head, Centre for Training, Orientation & Capacity Building, RGNIYD applauded for conducting a programme with such topic especially in the crucial time of the ongoing pandemic for it being an essential aspect to effectively address a holistic well-being in the long-run.

A total of 75 participants registered and attended the programme on a virtual mode.