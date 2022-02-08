Arunachal Avalanche: Guv, CM mourn death of soldiers

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu Tuesday expressed shock over the loss of seven soldiers of 19 Jammu Kashmir Rifles in an avalanche along the Line of Actual Control LAC at Tawang sector of the border state.The bodies of the Army personnel were found on Tuesday.

The Governor, who was closely monitoring the search and rescue operation since 6th February 2022 along with top Army Commanders expressed deep sorrow and said that the loss of life of seven soldiers is a big shock to the bereaved families, the Army and to the people of India.

Also Read- Bodies of 7 armymen, who went missing after an Avalanche recovered

The Governor said that the enterprise of these brave hearts to secure the territorial integrity of our motherland, inspite of the vagaries of the weather and the difficulty of the terrain will always inspire us and it will be remembered by the people of Arunachal Pradesh and also the Nation.

Also Read- Himachal jawan Ankesh Bhardwaj missing in Arunachal Avalanche

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased soldiers, in this hour of grief, and I pray for the secure future of their kith and kin”, the Governor said. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and prayed for the eternal peace for the departed souls.

It may be recalled that the 19th Battalion of Jammu & Kashmir Rifles received Governor’s Citation at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th February 2022 for their professional competence and élan, which they have displayed in their operational role while deployed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. The soldiers of the Battalion, by their grit, round the clock surveillance and appreciable bravery, have been maintaining the highest order of sanctity of the LAC.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also mourned the death of the soldiers in the line of duty.

He posted on Twitter, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 7 brave Indian Army jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families on their tragic loss. May God give them enough strength to bear the irreparable loss. #OmShanti,” the chief minister tweeted.