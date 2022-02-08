Himachal jawan Ankesh Bhardwaj missing in Arunachal Avalanche

ADVERTISEMENT

SHIMLA- Ankesh Bhardwaj, soldier of Seu village of Ghumarween sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district has gone missing in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. A total of seven jawans are missing along with Ankesh who was involved in the patrolling party. They are being searched.

This patrol party of seven soldiers was patrolling the inaccessible hills of Arunachal. Due to sudden bad weather and snow storm, this team got stuck on 6th February. No trace of these seven jawans has been traced even after a lapse of more than 24 hours.

Pancha Ram, father of Ankesh Bhardwaj, had received a phone call from the head quarters from Arunachal that his son had gone missing after being hit by an avalanche.

According to the information, Ankesh Bharadwaj was born on 6 November 2000. 22-year-old Ankesh has joined the army in the year 2019. With the news of his disappearance, the entire area has become inconsolable. Ankesh’s father has also been in the army. A younger brother Akash studies in 11th standard. Ankesh is serving in JAKLI-19 rifle. Ankesh’s family is in shock after receiving the information. Ankesh’s family, relatives and all in district Bilaspur are asking for the blessings of God for the safe and sound of Ankesh Bhardwaj.

All the jawans are being told of 19 Jack Battalion. No trace of the missing jawans has been found so far. An operation has been launched to find all the soldiers.