Arunachal

Arunachal: 7 Army men Hit By Avalanche, Rescue Efforts On

February 7, 2022
Representational Image
ITANAGAR-   Seven Indian Army Personnel, are reported to have been stuck by an avalanche in the High Altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb. official army sources said today.

Search and rescue operations are underway to find them. The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days, the source said.

The Army said that seven personnel “part of a patrol are reported to have been struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude area of the Kameng sector”. “Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations,” it said.

The Army also said the area had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the past few days.

Several high altitude areas of the frontier state have been witnessing heavy snowfall this month. Daria Hill near Itanagar received snowfall after 34 years and Rupa town in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district witnessed snowfall after two decades, according to news agency.

