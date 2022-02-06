ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Snowfall After 34 Years In Daria Hill near Itanagar

Daria Hill had experienced snowfall in 1988 which was clearly visible till 8 am in a winter morning

February 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Snowfall After 34 Years In Daria Hill near Itanagar
Story Highlights
  • Rupa town in West Kameng district recorded snowfall after two decades and Dirang town saw snow after nearly 15 years while Anini in Dibang Valley after five years.
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR– (By Pradeep Kumar )  Daria Hill near Itanagar received snowfall after 34 years and Rupa town in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district witnessed snowfall after two decades, official sources said.

Also Read- Tawang receives Season’s first snowfall

Higher reaches of hilly Arunachal Pradesh like every year experienced heavy snowfall on Saturday, but state capital Itanagar was an exception for recording snowfall in Daria Hills after 34 years. Daria Hill had experienced snowfall in 1988 which was clearly visible till 8 am in a winter morning

Also Read- Temperatures are expected to dip further across Northeast

Related Articles

While rainfall continued to lash this Himalayan state including Itanagar Capital Region for last few days, several parts of the state saw snowfall after decades, possibly due to impact of climate change.

Rupa town in West Kameng district recorded snowfall after two decades and Dirang town saw snow after nearly 15 years while Anini in Dibang Valley after five years. Tourist hubs Tawang, located at 10,200 feet altitude along the Indo-China border famous for Tawang Monastery, Bomdila (7,923 ft), Mechukha (6,200 ft) and Ziro (5538 feet) wore a thick layer of snow blanket with sub-zero temperatures.

Sela Pass (13,700 ft) on way to Tawang was also covered by thick layer of snow while Sela Lake had frozen into hard ice. This gives a clear indication about the brave Indian Army soldiers, who throughout the year guard the frontier Bum La Pass, the last border point with China, 37-km away from Tawang which had seen ferocious fighting during 1962 Chinese aggression. This border post records upto 15 feet deep snowfall and temperature goes down below -23 degree but the jawans continue to guard the border.

Tags
February 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: RGU Pays Tribute to Father of the Nation

Arunachal: RGU Pays Tribute to Father of the Nation

January 30, 2022
Arunachal: AR organises Medical Camp at Chanu Village in Longding

Arunachal: AR organises Medical Camp at Chanu Village in Longding

January 30, 2022
Arunachal NCC Girl participated in R-Day parade

Arunachal NCC Girl participated in R-Day parade

January 30, 2022
Arunachal: BRO organizes blood donation camp

Arunachal: BRO organizes blood donation camp

January 28, 2022
Arunachal: GPS mandatory for trucks transporting logs to protect Changlang forest

Arunachal: GPS mandatory for trucks transporting logs to protect Changlang forest

January 27, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor urge CM to enhance the funds for SWM

Itanagar: IMC Mayor urges CM to enhance funds for SWM

January 27, 2022
Chinese PLA hands over abducted Arunachal boy to Indian Army

Chinese PLA hands over abducted Arunachal boy to Indian Army

January 27, 2022
Arunachal-Assam Border Issue: Firing over road construction reported from Hime village

Arunachal-Assam Border Issue: Firing over road construction reported from Hime village

January 27, 2022
Arunachal: Republic Day celebrated at Dipa Village

Arunachal: Republic Day celebrated at Dipa Village

January 26, 2022
Arunachal: 73rd Republic day celebrated across the state

Arunachal: 73rd Republic day celebrated across the state

January 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button