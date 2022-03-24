Arunachal: 4 drug peddlers including one policeman apprehended by Changlang police

ADVERTISEMENT

CHANGLANG- The Changlang Police has busted a drug trafficking racket and arrested four persons, including a policeman, and also recovered over 12 grams of suspected heroin, SP Changlang Mihin Gambo said on Thursday.

In a continued fighting against the drug menace, the Anti Drug Squad of Changlang led by Insp C. Yanchang, OC PS Changlang and his party under supervision of SP Changlang apprehended as many as four drug peddlers including one civil police from three different locations of Changlang town in a day long drive against drug peddlers on 23/3/2022 and recovered approx 12.34 gm suspected heroin from their possession.

The apprehended peddlers are identified as Winkap Sawin (26) Lumeong Kalo (19), David Longri, Ct APP (30) and Rajan Gowala (49). With arrest of four drug peddlers from town area the illicit drug supply chain has been cut off.

SP Changlang Mihin Gambo appreciated the ADS team for successful arresting of drug peddlers. SP also appreciated the proactive participation of local people specially women groups and youths from various villages and Changlang town in fighting against drug menace.