Arunachal: Army and police bust NSCN-KYA camp in Changlang, seize arms and ammunitions

CHANGLANG- The security forces busted a National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-KYA) insurgent’s camp in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Saturday and recovered several arms and ammunition along with explosives.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army’s 14 Rajput Regiment and the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The forces had seized one AK-56 rifle with one magazine, 46 rounds of live ammunition, one magazine, seven detonators, three plastic explosives, one walkie talkie, suspected explosive powder and other warlike stores from the busted camp.

“14 Rajput Regiment and Arunachal Pradesh police have been conducting a joint operation at 22 miles area of Miao-Vijaynagar road since March 17 and busted a camp of NSCN-KYA insurgents,” Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Changlang district.

“We have recovered arms, ammunition, explosives and other warlike stores from the area. The insurgents had escaped from the area before the troops reached the area,” he added.

Several groups of NSCN are still active in the Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.