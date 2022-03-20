Arunachalee reflect Olympic talents: Bamang Tago

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR: Karatekas of Arunachal Pradesh, who have created another landmark by winning 10 medals (gold-1, silver-2 and bronze-7), were felicitated by Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) secretary-general Bamang Tago and Arunachal Karate-Do Association-(AKA) cum-National Sotokan Federation of India president Likha Tara at a function here on Sunday.

While taking part in All India Inter-University Karate Championship (AIIUKC)-2022 in Kurukshetra University, Haryana during March 14 to 17, where karatekas of 175 universalities took part, Mesom Singhi won gold medal (individual kata); Abab Sangdo (silver medal in individual kata); Yame Gadi (silver medal in 55-kg individual kumite); Doni Neri (67-kg individual kumite), Rjesh Flago (75-kg individual kumite) and Yaki Dignium (68-kg individual kumite) won bronze medal each.

Moreover, Yaki Dignium, Karsang Yanga, Reyum Haji and Bamang Amu in team kumite, representing Rajiv Gandhi University, won bronze medal each.

“Winning such large number of medals in AIIUKC proves their talent and I am confident that some of them would win Olympic medals either in karate or osho,” said Tago to the applause of the gathering.

He urged all medal winners and upcoming players not to play for the sake of jobs but with passion and commitment to fly Arunachal and Indian flags globally.

Pointing out that the karatekas have won medals without global level coaching and high standard infrastructures, all AOA stakeholders are committed to pursue with transparency to rejuvenate the modalities, provide the much needed coaching and infrastructures for them to achieve the goals.

“State karatekas had won medals in South Asia and Common Wealth games but AIIUKC medals have fulfilled my last dream,” said Senshai Tara, also Karate Association of India (KAI) president,

Karate pioneered by him in 1984 and repeated winning of national and global medals is yet to draw attention of the authorities concerned, he said and urged Tago to bring it to the notice of state Govt.

Arunachal Pradesh being a sports hub for all sports, including badminton, boxing and karateka that ensure huge potentials, a pragmatic plan is need of the hour to tap these talents. Education Minister Tab Tadir could be approached for inclusion of sports in school syllabus. He said.

While announcing cash award of Rs 5,000 for each medal winner, he hoped that the karatekas would win at least five gold medals in next national event.

AKA senior vice president Bullang Marik, Prakash Limbu, Techi Bagang and Tatung Raju were technical officer, coach, assistant coach & manager of AIIUKC respectively.

Marik, who has been appointed as Asia level referee, earlier said that while most of the states were represented by 10 universities, Arunachal was represented by only four, namely Punjab’s Lovely professional University, Arunachal University, Himalayan University, Venkateshwara Open University & Rajiv Gandhi University.

Total 67 male teams and 60 female teams took part in the championship but Singhi won gold medal played extremely well to defeat world rank holders to receive appreciation judges as ‘unmatched karateka’ while Sangdo despite spectacular performance instead of gold won silver for technical mistake of using knee cap without permission of judge and doctor. He explained the good performance of each winner.

When asked about secret of winning huge medals. Arunachal Sotokan Association president Tai Hipik said that karates are of Shotokan, Goju-ryu, Uechi-ryu, Wado-ryu, Shorin-ryu, Kyokushin, Shito-ryu and Ashihara categories. But AKA has been training its karatekas in Shotokan style for which they have been winning so many medals in various events. Thus all coaches including Deven Sharma and branch coaches deserve appreciation for such great success, he added.

AKA vice president Sartam Tachu, joint secretary Nanu Sangha & treasurer Chunu Sangno were also present.