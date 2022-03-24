Arunachal: DHPDAAC says ‘yes’ to the project, but appeals the govt, NHPC to address their demands

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng )- The people of downstream area from both Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang districts today held its awareness cum 5th general meeting at community hall of Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang district under the Chairmanship of Gotem Tayeng, Chairman, Dibang Hydropower Project Downstream Area Affected Committee (DHPDAAC).

The awareness cum 5th general meeting of (DHPDAAC) was attended by Gaon Burahs, PRI leaders, retired officers from government services and public of various villages of Meka, Kangkong, Dambuk and Paglam blocks of Lower Dibang Valley and Monggu Banggo block of Mebo, East Siang district.

In the meeting, various issues concerning the future grievances of downstream villages and its people out the construction of Dibang multipurpose hydropower dam were discussed at length and resolved to place certain demands before the government and NHPC authorities while approving and permitting the 2880MW hydro project.

The project affected downstream committee and its people has placed three demands before the government and NHPC authorities which includes construction of guide bund/wall along the both river bank from project site intake point upto Arunachal-Assam boundary with enough height and width, reservation of 60% employment in Group C and D for downstream affected people and providing of helps and assistances to villages of the downstream affected areas under company’s Corporate Social Responsibility schemes.

The downstream affected people also appealed the government and NHPC to channelize the dam for irrigation channel for the people of both sides of the Dibang river. In the meeting it was unanimously proposed to empower Gotem Tayeng, Chairman and Vijay Pertin, Gen. Secretary of downstream affected people to lead the people on issues related to CSR etc.

As per reports, the Dibang Hydroproject dam shall generate 2,880 MW (12×240 MW) power to produce 11,223 million units (MU) of energy in a 90 per cent dependable year. The proposed dam axis for the project is located around 1.54 km upstream of the confluence of river Ashu Pani with river Dibang, and on river Dibang in the Lower Dibang Valley District.

The project envisages the construction of a 278-metre-high concrete gravity dam and the project implementation shall be beneficial for the downstream population due to the significant flood moderation.