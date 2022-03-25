Arunachal Governor appeals for ‘Earth Hour’ participation

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has appealed to the people of the State to be part of ‘Earth Hour’ 2022, a very important endeavour of the ‘World Wide Fund for Nature’. He said, “As a good gesture of our commitment for the preservation of our environment, let us make a personal contribution by switching off the lights in our houses, office premises and commercial establishments for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on March 26.

This one hour of night effect will signify our commitment towards the preservation of our planet Earth for ensuring a bright future for our posterity”.

In his appeal, the Governor said that the aim of observing ‘Earth Hour’ is to encourage individuals, businesses and governments around the world to be accountable for their ecological footprint and engage in dialogue and resource exchange for providing effective answers to our environmental challenges.

He said that ‘Earth Hour’ is an opportunity for the people all over the world to take part in this global event and show their support for climate change solutions. By reducing energy consumption and making some small adjustments in our daily life, we can achieve a huge change in reducing the effects of global warming. It should be always remembered that Mother Earth will continue to offer its bounty only if there is faithful care of her by the present generation.

The Governor said the ultimate test of an individual’s conscience is his or her willingness to sacrifice something today for the wellbeing of our future generation. Preservation of the good state of our Mother Earth is one such act that we have to adopt. For sure, our joint efforts will bring about significant change for the betterment of our planet Earth, he said.