Arunachal

Arunachal: 2 day stakeholders meet of farmers organized by CHF, Pasighat concludes

March 25, 2022
PASIGHAT-  The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat in collaboration with College of Agriculture, KVK East Siang District and MTTC & VTC, Pasighat organized a two day-long stakeholders meet on Thursday and Friday at CHF auditorium which was attended by various stakeholders, line department officials, financial institutions (NABARD- Itanagar, SBI Pasighat), NGOs, SHGs, Scientists, academicians and progressive farmers.

The inaugural function was graced by Addl. Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Tatdo Borang as Chief Guest in the presence of Bimal Prasad Mishra, DGM, NABARD, Itanagar, Pramod Kumar, Chief Manager, SBI, Pasighat. While closing function was attended by Tasang Taga,  DFO,  D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary as Chief Guest

On the inaugural function Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat highlighted the need for holding stakeholders meet and also said that only with collective efforts we can address the burgeoning problems plaguing the various stakeholders of agriculture and its allied sectors.

During the interface meet, various schemes and policies of government were discussed and queries raised by farmers were also answered by concerned officials. Technical sessions included farmers’ scientist interaction and kisan ghosti. Exhibition stalls with new technology were also showcased during the meet after which 20 progressive farmers from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh were felicitated in the valedictory programme held today.

Speaking to the farmers, Tasang Taga, DFO Wildlife said that CHF, Pasighat is one of the finest college in the country today and its establishment here at Pasighat has immensely helped the farming communities of East Siang and its neighboring districts. He suggested the farmers to approach the CHF, Pasighat and its experts/scientists for any agricultural and farming related helps as CHF is a boon for farming communities Arunachal Pradesh.

On the part of progressive farmers, Yang Perme from Ayeng village and Yadi Gao Moyong from Napit village spoke on the valedictory function and both on behalf entire farmers expressed their gratitude to the CHF, Pasighat led by Dean, BN Hazarika for being the mentor, guide and support to the farmers all these years. Dr. Nangsol Dolma Bhutia, organizing secretary & Assistant Professor extended vote of thanks.

