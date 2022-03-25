Arunachal: Kamlung Mossang inspected under-construction Water Treat Plant at Miao

ADVERTISEMENT

MIAO- Minister for Urban Development, Kamlung Mossang who is also the local MLA of Miao constituency inspected the under-construction Augmentation of Water Treat Plant at Miao on Friday.

Mossang informed that for the last many years the people of Miao are facing a scarcity of potable water; however, this Water Treatment Plant with a capacity of more than 10 lakh liters after completion will provide sufficient potable water to more than seven thousand populace of the Miao subdivision.

When asked about the estimated project’s cost, Mossang informed that the project is under PHED &WS department with the cost of Rs 28 Crores. The work was awarded on 2020 and was supposed to be completed on June 2022 next. However, due to COVID, the construction agency is a lit bit behind the schedule. We are continuously monitoring the project, and as of now the progress of work is satisfactory, added Minister.

Stating that, Mossang also informed that by the end of this year the project may get completed and assured that water crises of Miao town will be completely resolved in next year. Besides this main treatment plant, we are also focusing on small sources to supply water in various colonies of the township and have also arranged two Water Tankers to provide water as per the requirements of the public to mitigate the problems.