Arunachal: 4 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Ziro

ZIRO- Lower Subansiri police on Thursday arrested Four drug peddlers – including two women, from different locations of Arunacha Pradesh and recovered Rs 368500/- cash, 5.00 gms of suspected heroin, 5 watches, 5 mobile phones along with other materials.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as – Tania Tako, Gollo Onam, Mrs. Nicter Yaying, and Mrs Nicter Yaha, as informed by SP lower Subansiri.

According to Police sources, 4th July, 2022, a case vide Yachuli PS case No. 07/22 U/S- 22(a)/27 NDPS act was registered and one accuse Tania Tako was arrested along with suspected 0.5 gms heroin.

During interrogation, Tania Tako revealed that he used to buy drugs from one Gollo Onam in Doimukh.

Subsequently taking the lead OC PS Yachuli SI Tania Uli along with H/ct Gollo Budh, ct. Tari Tacha left PS in the early hour along with the arrested accused person under the supervision of SP Lower Subansiri Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal and Dy SP HQ Tasi Darang.

On reaching at the suspected location, a recce was first conducted around the house of the suspected accused person. And after confirming his presence, the executive magistrate cum EAC Aying Perme and Insp Simi Phassang were called to witness the raid and the seizure.

A huge amount of cash in the tune of Rs. 3,68,500 was recovered from the Peddlers alongwith 5 grams of heroin, 1 nos of Air Pistol, 8 nos of wrist watches and 5 nos. of Smart Phones were seized during their raids.

Earlier of 4th July lower subansir police had arrested two persons in NDPS Case with recovery of Heroine and Ganja

Naharlagun Police also arrested seven persons with drugs from Helipad Colony in Naharlagun on Tuesday last.

In Roing, the Anti Drug Squad (ADS) of the Roing police arrested five drug peddlers/consumers and seized over 10 grams approximately of suspected heroin from three different raids conducted during last weak.