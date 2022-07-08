ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Govt convenes meetings with NEEPCO and NHPC

July 8, 2022
ITANAGAR- Fruitful and meaningful decisions were taken during two separate meetings held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein regarding the issues raised by the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project MoU Demand Committee and Subansiri Lower Project Implementation Committee with two major Power Developers, NEEPCO and NHPC Ltd in presence of local representatives and project affected people here today.

Mein urged the Power Developers not to deprive the project affected people of the genuine demands due to them stating that the Govt is very much concerned about the benefits due to the project affected people. He urged the power developers to take up community development programs under CSR for the benefits of the local people and to work in mutual cooperation and understanding with the local community as the State has huge scopes in Hydropower Development.

Citing huge potential and importance of the power generation through renewable energy sources, Mein said that Arunachal will play a key role in fulfilling the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Climate Change Summit 2021 at Glasgow in meeting 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030, bringing down the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tones till 2030 and in achieving the target of Net Zero emission by 2070.

Taking cognizance of the Ranganadi Hydro-Electric Project implementation prior to the formation of State Hydropower Policy, a decision were arrived to draft a new document by end of this month in mutual agreement.

The issues of Subansiri Lower Project Implementation Committee were also discussed and the power developer, NHPC Ltd & the hydropower department were asked to sit together and resolve the issue at the earliest.

In the meeting, Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, Former Chief Minister & Local MLA, Nabam Tuki, Advisor to Power, Balo Raja, Chairman APEDA, Mopi Mihu, Commissioner (Hydropower), Prashant Lokhande, Secretary Land Management, Deputy Commissioners of Yupia, Lower Subansiri &  Lower Siang, Chief  Engineer (Monitoring), R K Joshi, Executive Director, Dibang Multipurpose Project, NHPC Ltd, Janesh Sahni  and Director NEEPCO, Anil Kumar.

