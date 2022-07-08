ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) MADRAS

July 8, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) MADRAS

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who, for decades, has been keenly and closely keeping abreast with the operational performance and civic actions of the MADRAS Regiment Units and its troops, presented Governor’s Citation at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th July 2022 to 110 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (TA) of Madras Regiment for their professionalism, commendable social interface and valuable assistance to the civil society. Commanding Officer, 110 Infantry Battalion Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Subedar Major Murugan R and Sepoy E Shiva Prasad received the citation.

The Governor complimented Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Commanding Officer and all Ranks of the 110 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS for their excellent professional, operational and civic actions and for their bonhomie with the local population.

He said that in true traditions of the TA, the Battalion has been effectively contributing towards the social amelioration in its area. The Battalion personnel have regularly been donating blood for the needy and taken the initiative to organize a ‘Reach out’ to all Veer Naris and Next of Kins of the fallen Heroes of the Battalion for ensuring their wellbeing, he said.

The Governor said that the Battalion discharging its motivational role has conducted many rallies at various Institutes, in and around Coimbatore, to guide and motivate the local youth to join the Indian Armed Forces. The Battalion has revitalized the “Kalaripayattu–Martial Art” in the Regiment as well as in Coimbatore city by preparing the ‘Kovai Warriors Team’, he said.

Related Articles

The Governor termed 110 Infantry Battalion (TA) as a Model Unit. The Battalion, located at Coimbatore, has frequently been deployed on operational duties in Jammu & Kashmir where it has performed commendably well.

Tags
July 8, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Bisht calls for a good media planning by IPR

Arunachal: Bisht calls for a good media planning by IPR

July 4, 2022
Arunachal: Helping Hands NGO Blood Bank at Itanagar and Dimapur soon

Arunachal: Helping Hands NGO’s Blood Bank at Itanagar and Dimapur soon

July 4, 2022
Arunachal: Bailey Bridge At Border With China Washed Away In Flash Flood

Arunachal: Bailey Bridge At Border With China Washed Away In Flash Flood

July 3, 2022
Arunachal: District Toppers Felicitated in the Teacher Training Program

Arunachal: District Toppers Felicitated in the Teacher Training Program

July 1, 2022
Arunachal: 2nd monthly DLMC meeting held in Tawang

Arunachal: 2nd monthly DLMC meeting held in Tawang

July 1, 2022
Arunachal Cabinet decided Immediate cancellation of all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis

Arunachal Cabinet decided Immediate cancellation of all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: Massive search operation continues for missing JCO

Arunachal: Massive search operation continues for missing JCO

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: 3 Day Visit of NITI Ayog team in Longding Ended

Arunachal: 3 Day Visit of NITI Ayog team in Longding Ended

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: New RGURSF team urged to reclaim their space

Arunachal: New RGURSF team urged to reclaim their space

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: Flood Claims Three More Lives in state

Arunachal: Flood Claims Three More Lives in state

June 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button