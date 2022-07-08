Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 110 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) MADRAS

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who, for decades, has been keenly and closely keeping abreast with the operational performance and civic actions of the MADRAS Regiment Units and its troops, presented Governor’s Citation at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th July 2022 to 110 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (TA) of Madras Regiment for their professionalism, commendable social interface and valuable assistance to the civil society. Commanding Officer, 110 Infantry Battalion Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Subedar Major Murugan R and Sepoy E Shiva Prasad received the citation.

The Governor complimented Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Commanding Officer and all Ranks of the 110 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS for their excellent professional, operational and civic actions and for their bonhomie with the local population.

He said that in true traditions of the TA, the Battalion has been effectively contributing towards the social amelioration in its area. The Battalion personnel have regularly been donating blood for the needy and taken the initiative to organize a ‘Reach out’ to all Veer Naris and Next of Kins of the fallen Heroes of the Battalion for ensuring their wellbeing, he said.

The Governor said that the Battalion discharging its motivational role has conducted many rallies at various Institutes, in and around Coimbatore, to guide and motivate the local youth to join the Indian Armed Forces. The Battalion has revitalized the “Kalaripayattu–Martial Art” in the Regiment as well as in Coimbatore city by preparing the ‘Kovai Warriors Team’, he said.

The Governor termed 110 Infantry Battalion (TA) as a Model Unit. The Battalion, located at Coimbatore, has frequently been deployed on operational duties in Jammu & Kashmir where it has performed commendably well.