CBI arrests Power Grid ED, 5 Executives of Tata Projects in graft case

NEW DELHI- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI ) has arrested Bimlendu Shekhar Jha , Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and five other top executives of Tata Projects Limited in a bribery case, officials said.

Tata Projects Limited’s Executive Vice President & Head (Transmission & Distribution) Desh Raj Pathak, Assistant Vice President & Business Head- Distribution R. N. Singh, RPM Nafeej Hussain Khan, RPM and two employees – Randheer Kumar Singh and Sandeep Kumar Dubey are among those who have been arrested by the CBI.

“It was alleged that the public servant in conspiracy with others was involved in extending favours to Tata Projects Limited for various works viz. preparation of inflated bills, early clearing of bills, PVC (Price Variation Clause) etc. related to contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., in lieu of demand & acceptance of illegal gratification.

It was further alleged that the said company has bagged tenders, pertaining to a comprehensive scheme for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd,” said the CBI sources.

The CBI conducted searches at 11 premises linked to the arrested accused located in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad which led to the recovery of numerous incriminating documents, materials and digital devices.

Rs 93 lakh was recovered from the residence of BS Jha, Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The CBI had received source information about the alleged bribery in electricity projects following which Jha, who was posted in Itanagar, was put under surveillance. During the surveillance, it surfaced that Jha was allegedly receiving bribes from the executives of Tata Projects for granting favours, the officials said.

The CBI action followed an FIR against Jha, Pathak and Singh. The company Tata Projects and its three other officials — Nafeej Hussain Khan, Randheer Kumar Singh and Sandeep Kumar Dubey — are also named as accused in the FIR.