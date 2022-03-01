Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road issue: SIC arrests the then EE RWD Kaying division

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- After the repeated appeal made to SIC (Vig), Itanagar from Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) of Siang district from last several months to speed up the investigation over the anomalies and corruption on Komsing to Sissen village Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road project, SIC has finally made arrest of Yimo Geyi, the then Executive Engineer, RWD Kaying Division, presently posted as EE RWD, Basar Division for his alleged involvement.

Geyi was arrested today at Itanagar by Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance), Itanagar when attending a summon called by the inquiry officials, informed HK Tiwari, Supt. of Police, SIC (Vig) to this scribe who has been reporting on the issue from the beginning.

In a press release SIC has said that, on 19th March 2020, NBK President and two others had lodged a complaint against officials of RWD, Kaying Division and Pangin Sub-Division and M/S Ragiaku Enterprises for the works C/O road from Komsing Kumku to Sissen under PMGSY schemes vide Package No. AR-04/02/033 at a total approx cost of Rs. 35 crores for a total length of 40.35 km. The NBK had alleged that the road had been constructed at the whims of the contractor without following the DPR of the road and also the funds for formation cutting, CD works, bridges, breast wall and drainage were drawn by the contractor without any visible progress at the work site.

During the course of investigation a technical board was constituted by the District Administration, Siang district to evaluate the works of the project. The technical board in its report has found several deficiencies in the project. Hence, today on 28th Feb’2022 one Yimo Geyi, the then Executive Engineer, RWD Kaying Division (presently posted as EE RWD, Basal-Division) was arrested for his alleged involvement.

Further investigation of this case is going on and roles of other officers are also under investigation, informed SIC.