Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor chairs high level security meeting

March 1, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a high level security meeting at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 1st March 2022. The Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly  Pasang Dorjee Sona, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command,  Shillong, Air Marshal DK Patnaik, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Army Command, Kolkata, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, IAS and Director General of Police Satish Golcha, IPS participated in the meeting. They discussed about strengthening the security apparatus in the State, particularly in Tirap-Changlang-Longding Region and reinforcing the air defence mechanism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor emphasised on reinforcing the security apparatus in Arunachal Pradesh to facilitate the developmental progress of the State. For development to take place, a sense of security and peace are pre-requisitions. He called for concerted effort of all concerned organizations and better coordination amongst security forces.

The Governor stressed on bringing back the misguided youth in TLC Region to the mainstream and providing a sustainable source of livelihood to them. He suggested for working out constructive surrender policy.

The Governor strongly advocated for the development of the border villages and remote areas to secure the frontiers. He said that augmentation and growth of border areas will arrest migration of population to urban areas.

Participating in the discussion, the Chief Minister called for strengthening the goodwill amongst civil administration, local population and security forces to expedite the development process in the State. He said that armed forces have been very supportive in the border villages in social economic development and education.

Lt General Ravin Khosla, General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps, and Major General VPS Kaushik, MGGS (Major General  General Staff), Eastern Command, along with Commissioner Planning, Prashant Lokhande, and Commissioner to HCM,  Sonam Chombay were also present in the meeting.

