Governor takes up with Union Minister for immediate evacuation of Arunachali students from Ukraine

March 1, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Continuing his endeavour for immediate evacuation of Arunachali students from Ukraine, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) spoke to Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, just before the latter’s departure for Slovak Republic to oversee the evacuation process over there. Sharing the anxiety of the parents and people of the State, the Governor requested the Union Minister to ask the Union ministers, Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General V.K. Singh to provide all help to the Arunachali students.

In response to the Governor’s request for bringing back the three Arunachali students stranded in Ukraine, the Ministry of External affairs informed that all embassies of India in the region are actively engaged in the evacuation efforts. The embassies are issuing updated advisories based on the situation on the ground.

The MEA informed that 24X7 Control Centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic. Contact Number for Border Crossing are:-

  • Poland +48225400000, +48795850877, +48792712511,
  • Romania +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631, +40741528123
  • Hungary +36308517373, +3613257742, +3613257743
  • Slovak Republic +421252631377, +421252962916, +421951697560
  • India +911123012113, +91112314104, +911123017905

The above information is shared in public interest.

