Arunachal: Yoizath Govt. Upper Primary School celebrates 33rd School foundation day

YOIZATH- YoizathGovt. Upper Primary School celebrated 33rd School foundation day on Oct 29, 2021with great pomp at school compound here today.

The programme was attended by DDSE-cum-DPO(ISSE) Lower Subansiri District as special invitee and Zilla Parishad Member(ZPM) Yazali, Gem Taje as invitee.

On this occasion, the BLC President, Yoizath Pill Rika submitted a memorandum and urged the DDSE to pay a special attention dealing with school infrastructure.

DDSE said that the memorandum submitted to him will be taken special care of with the help of Yazali, ZPM will be forwarded to Education minister of Arunachal Pradesh, who is also local MLA of the constituency.

On this occasion, the students, public ,SMCs, Panchayat members got an opportunity to expound on some of the tough times it has faced celebrating its history and the incredible ways in which it has bounded together as a community of students, teachers ,staff, alumni and parents.

The energy and passion of the student s parents and teachers was visible in the performances that they put in the day long program.

The senior citizen of the Village Tao Aza came up with a lovely speech sharing the importance and emotional connection with the Govt. Upper Primary school Yoizath and it’s important messages.

The day long program was followed by cultural programmes and the volleyball match.

The teachers, parents, SMC & Panchayat, members cherished the moments, shared their experiences and promised to collaborate their efforts for the glorification of school.