Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in Changlang

NAMPHAI / MIAO An awareness workshop-cum-mobilisation drive on the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) was organised for Changlang district at Namphai, Miao, on January 20, 2026. The programme was conducted by the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE) in collaboration with the District Skill Committee (DSC), Changlang.

Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Namphai-I, Nangpa Mossang, attended the programme as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, she stressed the need for collective efforts to reduce unemployment and urged young people not to remain idle while waiting for government jobs. She encouraged the youth to acquire skills and contribute productively to nation-building.

Director, DSDE, Sibo Passing, highlighted the Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY) and called upon allied departments to submit proposals for skilling initiatives. He emphasised the role of District Skill Committees in mobilising candidates and ensuring convergence of training programmes. He also advised youth to explore employment opportunities outside the state to enhance exposure and skill sets.

DSDE consultant Angshu Yadav made a detailed presentation on the benefits of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and the State Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (SAPS). It was informed that under NAPS, apprentices receive a government stipend of ₹1,500 per month, with an additional ₹1,500 per month for APST apprentices undertaking training outside the state. Employers, meanwhile, provide stipends ranging from ₹6,800 to ₹12,300 per month depending on educational qualifications.

The workshop also highlighted the Foreign Language Training Programme for candidates aspiring to work abroad. Under the scheme, the state government bears 70 per cent of training-related costs, including training fees, medical tests, examination fees, visa processing, and boarding and lodging, while facilitating loans for the remaining 30 per cent.

DSDE consultant Tonuruchi Olimman presented details of the Chief Minister’s Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS). Under the scheme, ITI pass-out trainees are eligible for loans of up to ₹3 lakh in two tranches, along with an incentive of ₹15,000 for the purchase of tools and equipment. Beneficiaries who complete loan repayment are eligible for a 25 per cent subsidy on each tranche and a 7 per cent interest subsidy.

Principal, ITI Balinong, Subhash Pertin, along with representatives from the departments of Fisheries, Veterinary, District Planning and Development Office, Employment, Textile and Handicrafts, tea estates and the lead bank, State Bank of India, briefed participants on schemes and opportunities available in their respective sectors.

Representatives of empanelled third-party aggregators informed participants about available job roles, vacancies and training locations. Dedicated stalls were set up at the venue to provide on-the-spot counselling and registration of interested candidates.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from ITI Balinong trainees and a large number of unemployed youth from across Changlang district. Officials said similar awareness programmes will be organised in Tawang, West Kameng, West Siang, Lower Subansiri, Leparada, Longding and Papum Pare districts as part of the department’s wider outreach initiative.