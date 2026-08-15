Khandu Outlines Roadmap for Viksit Arunachal 2047 on 80th Independence Day

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in his address on the 80th Independence Day, presented a broad development roadmap for the state, announcing major investments in roads, power and education while stressing the need to balance economic growth with environmental protection and preservation of indigenous identity.

The key announcement of the address was the approval of ₹7,834 crore for 2026-29 under the flagship Chief Minister Comprehensive Schemes and Mission Shikshit Arunachal. The proposed investment includes ₹2,334 crore for state road development, ₹2,000 crore for rural road connectivity and ₹2,000 crore for power infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said the road programmes would focus on improving connectivity to district headquarters, townships, the Capital Complex and previously uncovered habitations, while the power programme would seek to modernise infrastructure and improve electricity reliability.

Education and Youth at the Centre

Education emerged as another major focus of the speech. Khandu said ₹3,112.50 crore had been invested under Phase-I of Mission Shikshit Arunachal, covering school infrastructure, governance, teaching quality and digital education. A further ₹1,500 crore has been approved for Phase-II.

He said enrolment in government schools had increased by 13.33 per cent, while 156 new hostels and staff quarters and 394 PM POSHAN kitchen sheds were being developed.

Looking towards 2036, the government has set targets of skilling one lakh youth, creating 10,000 entrepreneurs, facilitating 10,000 apprenticeships and enabling 10,000 overseas placements, besides transforming all 10 ITIs into modern skill hubs and centres of excellence.

Khandu also highlighted the growing role of women in the state’s economy. According to his address, more than 1.5 lakh women are organised into over 16,000 Self Help Groups, while nearly 46 per cent of Arunachal’s startups are women-led.

Siang Project: Government Promises Continued Consultation

The Chief Minister’s remarks on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) were also significant, particularly amid concerns raised by sections of downstream and affected communities.

Khandu acknowledged that concerns had been raised by some members of the Adi community and said the government had been holding consultations with people in likely affected areas.

He said more than 2,000 households in Siang and Upper Siang districts had supported preparation of the project’s Pre-Feasibility Report, while assuring that detailed consultations with people in the region would continue.

Green Energy and Hydropower

Khandu reiterated the state’s ambition to become the “Green Energy Capital of India.” He said Arunachal Pradesh had declared 2025-35 as the Decade of Hydropower, with a target of commissioning nearly 19 GW of hydropower capacity backed by investments of approximately ₹1.9 lakh crore.

He also highlighted progress in the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, saying four of its eight generating units had been operationalised, producing 1,000 MW, with the remaining four units expected to become operational during the year.

Focus on Healthcare and Drug Abuse

Healthcare was another major component of the address. The Chief Minister said the government was bringing together several health and social security initiatives under CM CARES, including CMAAY, the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme, emergency life-protection services and free chemotherapy services.

He also announced Mission SURAKSHA, aimed at tackling drugs and substance abuse through demand reduction, harm reduction, supply reduction, treatment, rehabilitation and enforcement.

The government also plans a 30-day statewide Ayushman Aarogya Shivir campaign covering areas including maternal and child health, immunisation, mental health, eye care, nutrition and elderly care.

Indigenous Identity and Infiltration Concerns

Addressing issues concerning the state’s indigenous communities, Khandu said the government remained committed to protecting indigenous faith, identity, opportunities and security.

He said four high-powered committees had been constituted to examine APST safeguards, strengthening of the ILP framework, concerns relating to illegal infiltration and other issues affecting indigenous communities.

He also stressed that development projects, including infrastructure, hydropower and tourism, should proceed through dialogue and community participation while respecting sacred sites, customary practices and indigenous sentiments.

Disaster Resilience and “Build Back Better”

Against the backdrop of recent floods and landslides, the Chief Minister paid tribute to those who lost their lives and acknowledged the efforts of local communities, administrations, security forces, disaster-response teams and volunteers.

He said the Centre had approved an advance release of ₹44.55 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund to strengthen relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Khandu called for a “Build Back Better” approach and wider consultations to develop future-ready disaster mitigation and adaptation plans.

Towards Viksit Arunachal 2047

Khandu also reflected on 10 years of Team Arunachal, saying the state had made progress across multiple sectors while acknowledging the challenges posed by geography, difficult terrain and scattered habitations.

With Arunachal Pradesh set to complete 40 years of statehood on February 20, 2027, he called for a collective discussion on the state’s future development path.

The Chief Minister concluded by setting the direction towards Viksit Arunachal 2047, saying the next decade would focus on faster delivery, deeper transformation and stronger foundations, with development reaching towns, villages and families across the state.