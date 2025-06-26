Arunachal Observes International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with Awareness Rallies across the state

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh today joined the global community in observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, reaffirming its commitment to building a drug-free society through awareness, prevention, and rehabilitation.

Observed every year on June 26, this day is a United Nations initiative to promote global action against drug misuse and illegal trafficking. The 2025 theme, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, calls on governments and communities to focus on early intervention, education, and treatment.

DOIMUKH- The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed with great enthusiasm and awareness-oriented activities at the Government Higher Secondary School, Doimukh, on Thursday. Gracing the occasion, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Ms. Vishakha Yadav advised students to stay away from drugs and focus on their overall development. “Children should engage in activities that support both mental and physical well-being,” she said, urging students to prioritize their studies and actively participate in co-curricular pursuits. She also called upon parents to extend emotional and moral support to their children, especially in today’s challenging environment.

SAGALEE– The Sagalee administration organized a series of events to commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking. These events aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and promote a drug-free society. A rally was organized from General Ground Sagalee and culminated at Old Market, Sagalee. The event saw participation from various stakeholders, including Head of Departments and Offices, Officials, Members of Bazar Welfare Committee, Shopkeepers and General Public. During the rally, awareness about the drug menace was disseminated, and participants were encouraged to utilize the National Narcotics Helpline No. 1933. The event concluded with a pledge against substance abuse.

NAMSAI- Anti Narcotics Day was observed at Namsai Town Club under the Chairmanship of DC Namsai in presence of SP, HoDs, Teaching Faculties, CBO, NGOs representative, WWS, SHGs,ATKSSU, DSU, Labour Union, Recovery addicts and Students. DC Namsai in his address appealed for Clean and Drugs Free Village. He then gave appreciation Letter to Promising youth and award and certificates to the winners of Drawing and Essay Competition to 12 students of Namsai Block under NMBA. In the same way, Rally and awareness activities was conducted at Chowkham and Lekang Block with Signature Campaign and prize distribution to winning students of recently held Drawing and Essay writing Competition.

CHANGLANG- On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the District Department of Information (DD(I)), in convergence with the Police Department, organized an awareness rally from SP Office to PK Point, in Changlang. The rally saw enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, WCD staff, members of the bazar committee, and members of the general public. The aim was to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the importance of collective action against it. The rally culminated with a short program where prizes were distributed to the winners of the poster and slogan writing competitions, which had been organized earlier as part of the campaign. The event was graced by the presence of the Superintendent of Police, Deputy SP, police personnel, I/c DD(I), WCD officials, and bazar committee members, who all contributed their support to this meaningful cause.

TEZU- The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed with a day-long awareness programme at the Zonal General Hospital, Tezu. The event, marked by informative talks and heartfelt testimonies, was organised to highlight the growing menace of substance abuse.Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, the DC expressed grave concern over the increasing rate of drug use among youth and attributed peer pressure as one of the primary causes. He emphasized that the path to addiction often begins with casual experimentation, usually under the influence of friends, and gradually leads to a destructive lifestyle. He appealed to all present, especially the youth and students, to stay away from drugs, which can destroy both their future and their families. He also stressed that drug abuse is not just a law-and-order issue but a deep-rooted social and health crisis that requires collective action from all segments of society.