Arunachal: Tobacco products, alcohol seized in Kimin

KIMIN- Huge amount of tobacco products and 60 units of alcohol (beer) were seized from 21 shops near the schools during a joint raid conducted by CO cum Town Magistrate Kimin, Miss Hibu Kapi, along with MO i/c CHC Kimin Dr. Minge Tato Tana and OC PS Kimin Nabam Had and officials from State Tobacco Control Cell and police personnel on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint inspection was conducted to check the shops within a 100-yard radius around the schools for the possession of illegal tobacco products.

The section 6 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act promulgated in 2003 by the Government of India, not only mandates ban on the sale of tobacco within a 100-yard radius around schools, but also provides guidelines for tobacco-free schools.

The offending vendors were fined under relevant sections of COPTA 2003.

The seized illegal products were burnt/disposed off in the presence of Magistrates and police personnel.