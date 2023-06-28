Arunachal: Chowna Mein chairs 24th TCC and 24th NERPC meetings at Tawang

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister & NERPC Chairman Chowna Mein today chaired the 24th Technical Coordination Committee (TCC) and 24th NERPC meetings at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang. Today’s meeting revolved around various crucial issues pertaining to the power sector in the region, while addressing the challenges and opportunities pertaining to the overall power sector’s development in the North Eastern Region.

Addressing the meeting, Mein highlighted that during the previous 23rd NERPC meeting held in November 2022, several successful resolutions were adopted. In the same context, he expressed hope regarding the successful deliberation of the 24th NERPC meeting towards resolving many more issues through the spirit of cooperation, leading to significant improvement of the power sector in the North Eastern Region.

Among the important agenda items taken up for deliberation in the 24th NERPC Meeting on 28th June, 2023, as referred from the 24th TCC, following are some of the noteworthy outcomes:

Decisions: 132 kV cross-border transmission line between Lumla/Tawang and upcoming 600 MW Kholungchhu Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan: This important proposal shall be taken up with the GoI by the government of Arunachal Pradesh and with CEA be NERPC in the interest of Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring Bhutan.

Stringing of second circuit of 132kv transmission line between Pasighat & Niglok and Pasighat-Roing-Tezu-Namsai of the existing lines:

This vital proposal for capacity augmentation to meet up rapidly growing power demand of industrial zone at Niklok IGC and Namsai SEZ shall be taken up with CMETS, CTU, for urgent system study for execution of the work.

Resolutions: Handholding requirement of manpower for O&M of the assets being created under system improvement project and comprehensive scheme: It was resolve to take up with GoI for financial support in managing additional manpower requirement as handholding for the initial 3 years after commissioning of the asset under the scheme.

Mein stated that the power sector holds immense importance as one of the core industries contributing to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Power is not only a raw material for industries but also a basic necessity for the general public. Therefore, discussions on power sector issues in forums like NERPC are vital.

He further said that Arunachal including the rest of North East India have faced numerous challenges such as poor connectivity with the mainland owing to difficult mountainous terrains and heavy monsoons. However, these very challenges also present opportunities for application of innovative solutions to overcome the obstacles and work towards the development of the power sector, which can be a driving force for economic growth and social transformation in the region. The NERPC plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges and shaping the development narrative of the region. And informed that the Government of India has rendered continuous support to the growth of the region, particularly in the power sector.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Power, Govt of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath, Advisor to Minister of Power, GoAP, Balo Raja, Member Secretary, NERPC K B Jagtap, Chairman TCC cum CE, DoP, GoAP Ginko Linggi, Member Secretary, ERPC, M S Mondal, Officers from Central and State Govt, Central and State Power Utilities and Delegates from North Eastern States.