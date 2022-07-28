Arunachal: 14 NSCN rebels surrendered in Longding

LONGDING- 14 NSCN rebels surrender today in front of Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. Among the 14 surrendered NSCN rebels, as many as 10 belonged to the Isak-Muivah (IM) faction of the NSCN.

Out of 14, Only one rebel was active during these years. Rest of the militants that were issued surrendered certificate were already integrated to the mainstream long back and were leading normal life.

Though the 13 members were no longer part of the NSCN cadre they were issued surrender certificate as formality to ensure that they do not face any kind of discrimination and difficulties in future.

The active outfits revealed their hard life in the organization and appealed to their fellow cadres who are still in the NSCN-IM, KYA, R, U, and KK to shun up violence and start a new beginning

Mr Lego while welcoming them to the mainstream; cautioned them against returning to the path violence.