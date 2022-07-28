Arunachal

Arunachal: 14 NSCN rebels surrendered in Longding

DC Longding while welcoming them to the mainstream; cautioned them against returning to the path violence.

July 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: 14 NSCN rebels surrendered in Longding
LONGDING-  14 NSCN rebels surrender today in front of Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. Among the 14 surrendered NSCN rebels, as many as 10 belonged to the Isak-Muivah (IM) faction of the NSCN.
Out of 14, Only one rebel was active during these years. Rest of the militants that were issued surrendered certificate were already integrated to the mainstream long back and were leading normal life.
Arunachal: 14 NSCN rebels surrendered in Longding
Though the 13 members were no longer part of the NSCN cadre they were issued surrender certificate as formality to ensure that they do not face any kind of discrimination and difficulties in future.
The active outfits revealed their hard life in the organization and appealed to their fellow cadres who are still in the NSCN-IM, KYA, R, U, and KK to shun up violence and start a new beginning
Mr Lego while welcoming them to the mainstream; cautioned them against returning to the path violence.

Tags
July 28, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor pays tributes to Kargil Heroes

Arunachal: Governor pays tributes to Kargil Heroes

July 25, 2022
Arunachal: 2 More Missing labourers Rescued

Arunachal: 2 More Missing labourers Rescued

July 25, 2022
Arunachal: One more labourer rescued, search on for missing 11

Arunachal: One more labourer rescued, search on for missing 11

July 24, 2022
Arunachal: 7 Out Of 19 Missing Labourers Of Assam Rescued

Arunachal: 7 Out Of 19 Missing Labourers Of Assam Rescued

July 23, 2022
Arunachal: 4 From Assam Die After Car Falls In Deep Gorge near Sessa waterfall

Arunachal: 4 From Assam Die After Car Falls In Deep Gorge near Sessa waterfall

July 22, 2022
Arunachal: Governor felicitated five best street vendors

Arunachal: Governor felicitated five best street vendors

July 22, 2022
Awareness Meet on Arunachal Literature Festival, 2022 to be held at Namsai

Awareness Meet on Arunachal Literature Festival, 2022 to be held at Namsai

July 21, 2022
Arunachal: After long years of wait, GHSS Borguli gets NCC unit

Arunachal: After long years of wait, GHSS Borguli gets NCC unit

July 20, 2022
PM Modi expresses delight over Arunachal sisters singing Tamil patriotic song

PM Modi expresses delight over Arunachal sisters singing Tamil patriotic song

July 20, 2022
Arunachal: Light-emitting new mushroom, Roridomyces species discovered in Basar

Arunachal: Light-emitting new mushroom, Roridomyces species discovered in Basar

July 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button