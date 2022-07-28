Arunachal: Governor addresses State Civil Service probationers

Arunachal

July 28, 2022
ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed the 2022 Batch of APCS in the General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th July 2022. The Governor said that the young officers of the day are the people who will carve the future destiny of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor exhorted the officers to be involved, committed and have the sense of mission to serve the people. He advised the officers to ensure transparency, accountability, probity, equal dispensation, self audit and wherever required mid-course correction in their discharge of duty.

The Governor, who gave a copy of the Fundamental Duties as enshrined in the Constitution of India to each APCS officer, urged upon the officers to be performers and imbibe a sense of duty towards the people. He also emphasised that the officers must develop scientific temper and humanism in their attitude and approach in their dealings in public life.

The Governor insisted that they must instill the spirit of duty towards others before self and must shun and oppose corruption and illegal practices. He advised them to work with Team Arunachal Spirit.

Earlier, Director, Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Naharlagun Pate Marik informed that 50 officers which has 21 lady officers attended the one month orientation training at ATI, which started on 29th June 2022.

