Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated at Siang

The festival was celebrated with active participation of the district administration, PRI leaders, HoDs, Students and Public.

July 28, 2022
BOLENG-   Bijli Mahotsav- “Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047” was celebrated at Rumgong and Riga Administrative Centers of Siang District on 27th and 28th July 2022 respectively as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The festival was celebrated with active participation of the district administration, PRI leaders, HoDs, Students and Public. It was celebrated with video screening, Cultural programs displayed by the students

Talem Taboh MLA 32nd Rumgong Kaying Assembly Constituency and Ojing Tasing, MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng Assembly Constituencies attended the celebration as the Chief Guest along with Atul Tayeng, DC Siang as the Guest of honor in Rumgong ADC HQ and Riga EAC HQ respectively.

Both the MLAs spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements, various initiatives and targets made by the Govt in the Power Sector.

Atul Tayeng, DC Siang also spoke on the occasion and he urged upon the public for active participation and giving co-operation to the department in getting more developments in the power sector.

Tabom Taggu, Senior Manager NHPC, Pasighat -cum-the nodal officer of the program spoke at length about the achievements made by the Govt in the last 8 years in the power sector.

The celebration was made successful by the active participation of DACO Siang District A.Pajing, Rumgong ADC J. Padung, EE Power Bar Tamo, EAC Riga Sanjay Taram, Rumgong ZPM Tahan Mibang and Riga ZPM Tarik Tatin who were among the others who attended the program.

