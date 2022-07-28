Arunachal: DC Pasighat releases team WASE’s theme song

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a small yet befitting ceremony held at Siang Guest House this evening, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat released a theme song of Women Against Social Evils ( WASE ) in the presence of Sumit Kr. Jha, Supt. of Police, Pasighat and lyricist-cum-tune-cum-composer of the song, Nalo Jerang and singer of the song, Kasu Langkam besides other members of WASE.

While releasing the WASE theme song, both guests, Tayi Taggu and Sumit Kr. Jha deeply acknowledged and appreciated the works of team WASE in the effort toward eradicating the drug menace in the district. On the part of Supt. of Police, Jha said that the name and fame of WASE have now crossed the border of Arunachal Pradesh and the whole of the country is now gradually coming to know the real works and sacrifices of WASE mothers.

“As some of the members of team WASE have personally experienced about the harm of drug addictions to their own children, so they have actively contributed in eradicating drug menace without any expectation from anyone”, said Jha. While Taggu said that, WASE mothers’ work has, directly and indirectly, helped the District Administration and Police in the attempt to keep the district free from the growing drug menace.

On the part of WASE team, President, Yamik Dulom Darang and General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong extended their heartfelt thankfulness to Nalo Jerang, Kasu Langkam for volunteering a theme song for WASE and also the duo expressed their gratitude to the district administration and police including the media for focusing the works of WASE since the beginning.

Lyricist-cum-tune-cum-composer of the song, Nalo Jerang and singer of the song, Kasu Langkam also spoke on the occasion and shared about their objective to contribute the theme song. The same theme song, as per Nalo Jerang, will be presented with a performance during the Independence day on 15th August next to spread more awareness against drug menace through the song.

The song in local Adi dialogue “WASE ane ngoluk kapnam sim dadiye nolu tatgap bilai, WASE ane ngoluk anki sim takame ngolu minggap gelaju, drugs-kani sim imarung peka, bhang-ganja sim imang rung peka, lutum tatma mil imem supelo, luyang tatma mil bursu kupelo” sends meaningful lines in conveying the youths to avoid drugs-opium, bhang-ganja etc. When the song was released and played, many WASE mothers became emotional and their eyes turned moist, as the song deeply touched the activities of team WASE and their tireless efforts.

The team WASE has been in the fight against drugs and other illicit substances menace from several years back. Their good works have already inspired many other organizations in the state today including the organizations from neighboring Assam.