Arunachal: Villagers in Tirap dist conducts Rally against Drugs Menace

KOLAM ( By Gawang Sumpa )- The villagers of Kolam Village, under Tutnu Block, of Lazu administrative circle, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh Today took out a Rally against “Drugs Menace”. The rally was a part of “NASHA MUKT BHARAT ABHIYAN.

The rally against Drugs menace was organized by the youths of kolam in coordination with PRIs, Youth leaders. The rally was carried out from village welcome gate to Chief’s house of Kolam village in which many youths and PRI’s members enthusiastically participated both mentally and physically to make a rally successful one.

The were Shouting of slogans like #SAY NO TO DRUGS, YES TO LIFE, #MAKE KOLAM, SAFE KOLAM, #LONG LIVE KOLAM YOUTHS, and carrying the posters and pamphlets of the same.

Nanhang Phuksa, President of Kolam Youth Welfare Association informed that the main purpose of the rally was to aware all the youths victimized to drugs addiction, such as opium, alcohol, tobacco, and other narcotic substances, he added that most of the youngsters of this generation are seeing indulging in intoxications, ruining their precious lives, causing hatred and unhappiness to the family and society as a whole.

KYWA Secretary Ngamlat Hangsik appealed to the youths of Kolam and nearby villages under Lazu administrative circle to shun addiction and peddling of Kaani and other intoxicating substances adding that youths are the pillar of nation, future leaders, and we are to pass on our legacy to future generations. Therefore, we must join hands together for DRUGS FREE society, spread love and build a healthy relation. Ngamlat added.

Chief of Kolam Samlin Lowang, Ngongrap Phuksa, Gaon Bura, Honrang Sawen, GPC-II and Linpong Phuksa, GPC-I were also joined in the rally.